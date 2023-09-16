Anupam Kher offers prayers at the Golden Temple, wraps up 'Calorie' film in Punjab

ANI
Amritsar, September 16
Actor Anupam Kher has finished shooting for his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab.
On Saturday, Kher took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film.
"And it is #Wrap for me for #CalorieFilm! Thank you the wonderful crew from #Canada and #India for your love, warmth, patience and appreciation! It has been a great learning experience to be a part of this wonderful gem of a film! Till we meet again! Jai Ho! #540th #JoyOfMovies #Cinema," he wrote.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Kher also dropped a picture of him offering prayers at the Golden Temple in turban look.
'Calorie' is Kher's 540th project.
Last week, he shared the details of the film, saying its script "tugged" at his heart deeply.
"ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema #CompassProductions," he posted.
The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.
In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'The Vaccine war', Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' and 'Emergency' among others.
