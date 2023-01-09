Aryan Khan sparks dating rumours with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan

The rumours of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating Nora Fatehi were rife recently, as they were seen together at a New Year bash. And now a new name is being added to the list. From the same party, Aryan Khan’s pictures with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan have also gone viral.
Sadia took to Instagram and posted the picture with Aryan and wrote, “Throwback to the New Year’s Eve.” While one cannot confirm about the dating rumours, Aryan sure is gearing up for his directorial debut with Red Chillies Entertainment! — TMS
