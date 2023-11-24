Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce as criminal, battles with Bobby Deol in Animal trailer

The makers of the upcoming action-crime drama Animal on Thursday unveiled the film’s official trailer.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.
Animal is all about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.
The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. Ranbir, as Balbir Singh, is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.
The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir’s love interest. Bobby Deol is playing the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer. Recently, Ranbir spoke about the film and his character. He said, “It was a deliberate choice on my part to explore a different side of myself on-screen with Animal.”
