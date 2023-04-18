 As the share of music TV has gone down; many channels have shut shop and many, like MTV, are the poor shadow of their original self : The Tribune India

There was a time when after school, we would sit for hours, glued to TV screens watching song after a song, and totally oblivious to the ad breaks. But the past decade has been all about streaming, be it music, videos or films, and thus giving the control in viewers’ hands, making them skip advertisements and content they do not relate to. So, we track how TV music channels are trying to stay relevant in the changing times.

Figuratively speaking

The last decade has been harsh on the music channels. Out of 65-70 music channels in 2005, 16 Hindi and five English channels were shut by 2021. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, the share of music TV has gone down. The number of viewership has gone down from 5.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent in 2020. Channel V by the Star TV Network was closed in 2018.

Indian Idol are catering to music lovers

Story time

Channel [V]was first launchedin1991 as MTV Asia- a 24 hour music channel in English, Hindi and Chinese. Hong Kong-based MTV Asia ceased to exist in 1994 after the termination of their contract with Viacom. Afterwards [V] that came in place of MTV Asia retained popular VJs like Sophia Haque. from the latter as well. Sophia, in fact, shifted base to Mumbai for several years. The popular music channels like MTV, [V] and Zoom also later 9xm flourished in the nineties. But by 2010-2012, most channels started experimenting with their content.

Channel[V] forayed into teen shows and reality shows on teenage issues, serving something different from the mainstream saas-bahu soaps. Shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Crazy Stupid Ishq, Humse Hai Life and Gumrah: End of Innocence were immediate hits.

It managed to keep its relevance for another decade or so, only to lose its charm. After a few more shots at revamping, it shut down in 2018. Meanwhile, reality show formats like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla have kept MTV India still in the game.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 

After MTV Asia’s exit, MTV India was launched in 1996. Its reality shows are still attracting viewers for its controversial format, with Roadies currently auditioning for its nineteenth edition. But MTV too has stopped functioning as a complete music channel since. It launched sub-channels like MTV Beats (2016), which aired 24X7 Indie music. It also has international music channel, VH1, launched in 2005. All the three channels are still functioning.

Meanwhile, 9X Media is the only largest music broadcaster in India with two channels, 9XM & 9X Jalwa, coming on the top 10 slots. The other two 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas cater to regional music, Punjabi and Marathi, respectively.

Also, while TV music videos have become more about individual’s playlist, the music reality shows are still being loved by audience. On every TV channel there is, a music reality show is a hit, be it Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa having more than 10 seasons whereas, The Voice, Rising Star and MTV Hustle running season after season.

Public view

“The craze for Roadies and MTV has become lesser with each passing day. A lot of shows on MTV exist now just for the sake of it. Without the gang leaders last season, Roadies felt like a scripted show. Hopefully this season will be better” — Abhinav, contestant MTV Roadies audition

“The channel now isn’t even 10 per cent of what it used to be. A decade or so ago, the shows were and music was great. Roadies too used to be raw and uncut, so everyone could relate to it. But now with so many changes in the show, it just doesn’t feel right.” —Saurav Singha Rajput, YouTuber

Expert talk

City-based DJ and music composer Sameer Singh Sandhu opines that MTV offers nothing but reality shows. He recalls what the channel meant to him, being a 90's kid. He says, "I started watching MTV when I was in school. MTV Most Wanted, hosted by Shenaz Treasurywala and MTV Select hosted by Nikhil Chinapa were my favourite shows. Those days, MTV was actually a music channel, bringing songs all day long. I had actually started listening to international music on MTV only. Now it seems like a channel for reality shows. When roadies started, it was a nice change. One show and rest all music. Now, I guess it has become the completely opposite of it. I don't even remember when was the last time I switched on MTV."

Prince Narula, who is the gang leader of upcoming MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand season, says, "I think that more and more music streaming apps such as Spotify, Soundcloud, Gaana, Saavn, Wink, Amazon Music & Apple Music have transformed music lovers into listeners. They no longer have the urge to watch videos. Being a singer, I also feel many new artistes now prefer to put their music out rather than invest on making full-fledged videos. Having said that, reality shows are also helping in making a connection with the youth the way music struck a chord back in 90s."

Inputs by: Yathesht Pratiraj

