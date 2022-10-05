 As we celebrate Dasehra today, celebs share the 'evil' they want to get rid of from society and their personal lives : The Tribune India

As we celebrate Dasehra today, celebs share the 'evil' they want to get rid of from society and their personal lives

As we celebrate Dasehra today, celebs share the 'evil' they want to get rid of from society and their personal lives

Mona

Victory of good over evil; ego, hatred and anger to be replaced by positive virtues, Dasehra signifies that righteousness prevails. Conquering personal evils or societal ills, celebs share what they wish for this Vijayadashami.

Being peaceful

One thing that I am still trying to get over is my anger bursts. It’s rare, but whenever it happens it’s too severe. I have controlled it to some extent, and I am working towards it. India has no place for a Dalit student to be beaten to death for allegedly drinking water from a ghara (earthern pot) meant for upper class students or the principal. Our society has no place for such discrimination.

— Vansh Bhardwaj, actor

Health is wealth

I never take my exercise routine seriously, so from this Dasehra I want to be back to my workout routine. I used to run and walk, do yoga and other exercises, which I will begin again.

— Saanand Verma, actor

Clean & green

I wouldn’t say I faced evil, but yes stiff competition in the industry was challenging. One thing that I am still struggling with is the inability to wake up early; for a few years I have been struggling with my sleep schedule. I wish to change it this Dasehra. In our society, I cannot stand all the litter. If Chandigarh can remain clean and green, why can’t Delhi and Mumbai? My heart goes out to children as well; I hope crimes against them vanish and bonded labour is eradicated. — Surya Sharma, actor

Collective fight

Evil that I have gotten over the years are all my exes! They taught me not to ever take disrespect from anyone. Also my love for food is turning into an evil, as is my over-trusting nature. I wish to rein in both of these. One societal evil that I just cannot stand is domestic violence. Nobody has the right to bully another person, physically or mentally, it’s an evil that exists and people, especially victims, don’t really come out and talk about. I wish we collectively fight it out! — Flora Saini, actor

Self-control important

Dasehra is the victory of good over evil; it can also be celebrated as someone’s victory over their own weaknesses, bad habits, flaws etc. The one habit I really want to get rid of is my weakness for all kinds of sweets and desserts. Sometimes it just reverses all the hours I spend in the gym and that is not good for me. So to change that habit, I am working on my self-control.

— Ishaan Singh Manhas, actor

Women power

Dasehra signifies victory of good over evil and on this day we have to remove all our negativities with positive thoughts. Our society still discriminates between men and women. It shouldn’t be assumed that women can’t do certain things. Right from being bus drivers to pilots, women are doing everything. — Charrul Malik, actor

Fitness first

One area that I would want to work on is my fitness and eating habits because I am a complete foodie. I want to get back to my best health and avoid eating junk. One societal evil I want to get rid of is judging a woman by her clothes. — Pranitaa Pandit, actor

Stay positive

We should get rid of negative thoughts. From this Dasehra, I would stop procrastinating and push myself towards my goals. Anger and ego do no good to anyone and that’s why we give the example of Raavan. I just wish everyone stays positive. — Aniruddh Dave, actor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

4
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

5
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

6
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

7
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

8
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

9
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

10
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples