As we celebrate Dasehra today, celebs share the 'evil' they want to get rid of from society and their personal lives

Mona

Victory of good over evil; ego, hatred and anger to be replaced by positive virtues, Dasehra signifies that righteousness prevails. Conquering personal evils or societal ills, celebs share what they wish for this Vijayadashami.

Being peaceful

One thing that I am still trying to get over is my anger bursts. It’s rare, but whenever it happens it’s too severe. I have controlled it to some extent, and I am working towards it. India has no place for a Dalit student to be beaten to death for allegedly drinking water from a ghara (earthern pot) meant for upper class students or the principal. Our society has no place for such discrimination.

— Vansh Bhardwaj, actor

Health is wealth

I never take my exercise routine seriously, so from this Dasehra I want to be back to my workout routine. I used to run and walk, do yoga and other exercises, which I will begin again.

— Saanand Verma, actor

Clean & green

I wouldn’t say I faced evil, but yes stiff competition in the industry was challenging. One thing that I am still struggling with is the inability to wake up early; for a few years I have been struggling with my sleep schedule. I wish to change it this Dasehra. In our society, I cannot stand all the litter. If Chandigarh can remain clean and green, why can’t Delhi and Mumbai? My heart goes out to children as well; I hope crimes against them vanish and bonded labour is eradicated. — Surya Sharma, actor

Collective fight

Evil that I have gotten over the years are all my exes! They taught me not to ever take disrespect from anyone. Also my love for food is turning into an evil, as is my over-trusting nature. I wish to rein in both of these. One societal evil that I just cannot stand is domestic violence. Nobody has the right to bully another person, physically or mentally, it’s an evil that exists and people, especially victims, don’t really come out and talk about. I wish we collectively fight it out! — Flora Saini, actor

Self-control important

Dasehra is the victory of good over evil; it can also be celebrated as someone’s victory over their own weaknesses, bad habits, flaws etc. The one habit I really want to get rid of is my weakness for all kinds of sweets and desserts. Sometimes it just reverses all the hours I spend in the gym and that is not good for me. So to change that habit, I am working on my self-control.

— Ishaan Singh Manhas, actor

Women power

Dasehra signifies victory of good over evil and on this day we have to remove all our negativities with positive thoughts. Our society still discriminates between men and women. It shouldn’t be assumed that women can’t do certain things. Right from being bus drivers to pilots, women are doing everything. — Charrul Malik, actor

Fitness first

One area that I would want to work on is my fitness and eating habits because I am a complete foodie. I want to get back to my best health and avoid eating junk. One societal evil I want to get rid of is judging a woman by her clothes. — Pranitaa Pandit, actor

Stay positive

We should get rid of negative thoughts. From this Dasehra, I would stop procrastinating and push myself towards my goals. Anger and ego do no good to anyone and that’s why we give the example of Raavan. I just wish everyone stays positive. — Aniruddh Dave, actor