Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh is winner of Indian Idol Season 13

The 13th season of Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has been an entertaining one. From the auditions to reaching the finale, the Top 6 finalists–Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Shivam Singh and Debosmita Roy have left no stone unturned to entertain the audiences.

Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, Rishi Singh declared Rishi Singh the winner of this session and was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

Rishi says, “I still can’t believe that I won the trophy of Indian Idol 13. The feeling is surreal. It was a dream come true moment for me when my name was announced as the winner of this season. It is a huge honour. I am grateful to the channel, the judges and the entire team of Indian Idol for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talent. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all my fans and viewers who have always supported me and voted for me to win this coveted title.”