Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Netflix

Keeping up with the trend of serving sequels in two parts, the makers of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 have come back with Part 2. It adds fresh twists to the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The latest season is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s fourth novel, ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Disney+Hotstar

This romantic comedy starring Vidya Balan made it to theatres a while back. It follows the story of Kavya and Ani, played by Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The couple find their way back to love after indulging in extra-marital affairs. It all happens after a trip to Ooty brings back memories of their courtship days.

The Boys Season 4

Prime Video

The craze for this American satirical superhero series is not dying anytime soon as the makers bring its fourth season. Viewers will witness Victoria Neuman, who is under Homelander’s control, nearing the Oval Office, which is a sign of impending catastrophe. Billy Butcher must hatch a plan to reunite The Boys.

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Zee5

‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is a romantic comedy revolving around Luv (Sunny Singh) and Ishika (Avneet Kaur). Directed by Ishrat Khan, it features Annu Kapoor as Luv’s father and Supriya as Ishika’s single mother; both fall in love while trying to match the kundlis of their kids.