Elizabeth Hurley reveals a 'mummy rule' she follows

IANS

Elizabeth Hurley shares that she still has a ‘very annoying mummy rule’, which she makes her 22-year-old son Damian stick to even now, and it is about television.

The 58-year-old actress shares her son Damian with late former partner Steve Bing. “I’ve always had what you say is a very annoying mommy rule in the house. We’re never allowed to put the TV on until 6 pm. That included lockdown! We’ve always stuck to that. So, we try to work all day, but at 6, we’ll go into the TV room,” Hurley said. Despite having the TV rule, the pair has ‘had some amazing times watching television together’.

The actress said, “We really started over lockdown, and I wanted to show Damian the films that had been part of my growing up. So 80s and 90s films, and 70s too in some cases.” Despite bonding over old shows and movies, Elizabeth and Damian, who has directed his mother in her latest movie Strictly Confidential, which he also wrote, love nothing more than doing ‘work’ together.