Euphony band makes it to the top 14 on India's Got Talent

Since the beginning, Euphony band has managed to do well in the show India’s Got Talent S9 and is now among the top 14. Well, the credit also goes to the talented band leader Sanish Nair, as he has become part of this reality show for the first time. The talent-hunt show has become the talk of the town as fans are excited to know about the upcoming episodes. The master of the entertainment band did not leave any stone unturned to impress the judges, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, King Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

Formed in 2015, Euphony comprises Sanish Nair (vocalist), Bhavesh Sharma (beat boxer), Ravikiran Nannaware (flautist), Siddharth Kulkarni (keyboardist), Aditya Kale (vocalist), Omkar Rasal (drummer), Joshua Rajan (bass guitarist) and Rupesh Shirsat (lead guitarist).