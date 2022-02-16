Euphony band makes it to the top 14 on India's Got Talent

Since the beginning, Euphony band has managed to do well in the show India’s Got Talent S9 and is now among the top 14. Well, the credit also goes to the talented band leader Sanish Nair, as he has become part of this reality show for the first time. The talent-hunt show has become the talk of the town as fans are excited to know about the upcoming episodes. The master of the entertainment band did not leave any stone unturned to impress the judges, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, King Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.
Formed in 2015, Euphony comprises Sanish Nair (vocalist), Bhavesh Sharma (beat boxer), Ravikiran Nannaware (flautist), Siddharth Kulkarni (keyboardist), Aditya Kale (vocalist), Omkar Rasal (drummer), Joshua Rajan (bass guitarist) and Rupesh Shirsat (lead guitarist).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza