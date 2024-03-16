Farah Khan shares then and now pictures of her kids with Ed Sheeran

IANS

Mumbai, March 16

Director and choreographer Farah Khan recently hosted a bash for the British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran ahead of his concert in Mumbai.

The party was attended by many A-listers along with Farah’s kids, who she said missed the earlier party that she hosted for the singer back in 2017.

On Saturday, the director took to her Instagram, and shared then and now pictures of Ed Sheeran with her kids, who now seem all grown up.

The first picture is of the singer meeting her kids last night, and the second picture is from 2017 when the kids weren’t allowed to attend the bash given that it was for the grown-ups.

However, Farah shared with her followers that Ed Sheeran put up the sweetest gesture for her kids as he went to their room and clicked a picture with them back in 2017 as the party was out of bounds for the young ones.

Farah wrote in the caption, ‘Last time I had a party for Ed Shereen, the kids were not allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party... so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them. This party I threw... guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS (sic).’

