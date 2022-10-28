'Friends' fame Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing found it difficult to work on sitcom; it has something to do with his female co-stars

Mumbai, October 28

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry found it "difficult" to work on 'Friends' because he had a crush on all of his female co-stars.

The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox and joked that it was impossible to not have eyes for his female co-stars but found it tricky to act alongside because his character did not feel the same way, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said, "How can you not have a crush on Jenny, and Courteney, and Lisa? So it made it kinda difficult to go to work because I had to pretend I didn't have these (crushes)."

The actor, who also starred alongside Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on the classic sitcom and saw his character go on to marry Courteney's alter ego Monica Gellar, struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol during the height of his fame and explained that while he "never" took booze to work, he would often show up on set "blindly hungover."

In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, he said, "Early on yes, and I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work. I would never do that, but I would show up blindly hungover. Like shaking."

"I loved Chandler, I loved the show. And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed this up," he added. IANS

