From Hrithik Roshan's role in Guzaarish to sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, here is what these television celebrities dream of playing on screen

True inspiration

Bhuvnesh Mam

To pick only one is a very difficult choice. There are so many roles to choose from and they are so unique. But I would love to be part of Guzaarish as Ethan, a role played by Hrithik Roshan. He was just amazing in that movie. I feel it was one of the best performances. Many people around me inspire me in different ways.

SRK love

Megha Sharma

My dream role is something that allows me to work with Shah Rukh Khan and share the stage with him. I am sure I will be able to get that one day, as I have started working on it. Shah Rukh is my inspiration. His speeches motivate me a lot. He started from zero and now he is known as Badshah, the king of the world. I appreciate his hard work and the kind of person he is. All of this makes me dream of working with him one day.

Fiction zone

Angad Hasija

I am thankful that I got a chance to enact various characters. Honestly, there are not many different roles for males in the television world. But I am glad I got to do a different type of role every time. At the same time, I am currently doing the role of Paras, which is different from whatever roles I have done to date. Paras is a college-going guy and is very energetic. Talking about my dream role, well, I dream of playing a character just like the fictional character named Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s series You. It is very challenging to perform a character like that. I wish I could get a role like that and push my limits.

Energy flow

Ayush Khatri

Surprisingly, I don’t have any dream role as such. Earlier, I used to wear gemstones like panna, moonga, pukhraj, and even moti. So, people whom I used to sit together with, who genuinely cared about me, made me understand that by doing such things, I was unknowingly blocking or binding myself with all those things. They suggested I should remove all that stuff and let my energy flow in different directions. I have stopped wearing the rings and chains. I let my energy flow in different directions. That is why I don’t have a specific dream role. Yes, but I would like to be cast in a lead role in any good TV show. As of now, I want to be a TV face. After achieving it, I will move on to achieve something big.

Playing Joker

Aniruddh Dave

I really don’t know how many of you know this fact - that to play a ‘clown’ is my dream role. For an actor, it’s a great victory if he gets the role which he has forever dreamt of. Joker is my favorite role. No other character can be so rich in terms of variations of emotions. I wanted to give my soul to a clown someday and I am so happy that it was a small montage that I played!

#Hrithik Roshan #Shah Rukh Khan