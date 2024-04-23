 From Karan Johar to Badshah to Prince Narula to The Great Khali, celebs bring their brands to the region : The Tribune India

Sheetal

Out of many things that Covid taught us, one is to generate a source of secondary income. In case of professionals from the film industry, it’s a survival skill to sustain longer in a creative career. As director Karan Johar, during his recent visit to Chandigarh, inaugurated a jewellery store and rapper Badshah opened a restaurant a few months ago, here’s a look at celebrity-run businesses in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana.

Karan Johar

Accessories man

Known for his unique taste in fashion and accessories, it was expected of Karan Johar to venture into a partnership with a jewellery brand. KJo announced his entrepreneurial venture Tyaani by Karan Johar. The celebrated director launched his fine jewellery brand back in 2017, but it is only last year that he took it more seriously by opening a store in Mumbai. He even included exclusive designs of Koffee with Karan gift hampers for the celeb guests. Expanding his business further, KJo on March 30 inaugurated the store Tyaani by Karan Johar at Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Big-time foodie

His love for Chandigarh is evident from his songs and now he has turned to hospitality business, bringing his first-ever fine dining restaurant to the city. If you haven’t guessed it still, we are talking of Chandigarh Mein hit-maker, Badshah. The rapper offers three branches — Sago Spice Symphony, an Indian fine-dining joint, Seville, a Continental-Lebanese spot, and Sidera, a pan-Asian cocktail bar, all under one roof at Sector-26, Chandigarh.

Old gems

Cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained Indian cricket team to win our first World Cup trophy in 1983, owns a hotel, Elevens — The Kaptain’s Retreat, Sector 35, Chandigarh. The intriguing information on Kapil’s hotel is that instead of numbering the rooms, they are named after landmark moments of his cricketing career, such as Port Elizabeth, Tied Test, 4 Sixes, 9 Wickets, 434 and Kapil’s Retreat!

Another star from Punjab, Dharmendra had launched his franchise restaurant Garam Dharam back in 2017. The filmy ambience with artefacts showcasing famous dialogues and scenes from his popular films, it’s a perfect North Indian family restaurant. It has two branches now — one in Sector 26, Chandigarh, and the other in Sector117, Mohali.

The Great Khali

Dhaba delight

WWE fame The Great Khali is known for making a mark in international wrestling circuits. He then took up the onus of training young students in pro-wrestling at the CWE The Great Khali Academy, which was first opened in Jalandhar, Punjab. After another branch came up at Karnal, Haryana, CWE Sports Academy and Gym, he simultaneously launched The Great Khali Dhaba, which has become a hotspot for commuters on National Highway 44. Opened in October 2022, fans are enticed to try out dry fruit milkshake, kesar milk, the Great Khali Punjabi thali and king-size Khali parantha at his dhaba, which in a way goes with his huge persona.

Prince Narula

Talking fitness

Actor and singer Prince Narula tasted fame for the first time after he appeared in MTV’s Roadies X2, which he won. The winning streak continued in other reality shows, including MTV Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. But much before he appeared in Splitsvilla, he participated in Mr Punjab.

As this Chandigarh boy opens his gym, Modern Akhada by Prince Narula at Zirakpur, his fondness for fitness continues. Having inaugurated it in 2022, he now offers a franchise model of the same too.

