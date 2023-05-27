Netflix

This action comedy revolves around a CIA agent who discovers a secret and is forced to return to the field for one last job. Created by Nick Santora, the series is headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro and Milan Carter. The eight-episode drama series is Schwarzenegger’s comeback vehicle.

Bhediya

JioCinema

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flick had a theatrical release in November last. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this is a journey into Bollywood’s horror comedy universe. Set in Arunachal, it is the story of a man named Bhasker, who turns into a shape-shifting werewolf. As he and his buddies try to find answers, twists, turns and laughs ensue.

City of dreams

Disney+Hotstar

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has gone missing. Will the old guard return, or will new players fill the vaccum? The third season of the series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor stars actors such as Atul Kulkarni, Sushant Singh, Priya Bapat and Eijaz Khan. Rannvijay Singha also joins the cast this season.

Crackdown 2

JioCinema

RAW agents RP, Zorawar and Divya are running against time to stop a deadly attack that threatens several innocent lives. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the spy thriller series stars Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan and Waluscha D’Souza. The first season had premiered on Voot in 2020.