Ganesh Chaturthi is all about blessings of Bappa. Here's how celebs plan to celebrate this year

Total grandeur
Anusha Mishra
When we moved to Mumbai, I had the privilege of witnessing the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. For me, it’s all about the grandeur and the way Mumbaikars celebrate the arrival of Bappa.
Special festival
Prateik Chaudhary
Ganesh Chaturthi has always been special for me, and I cannot forget it because I got my first good break, Sindoor Ki Keemat, on Indian television during Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year, I was working, and this year, I am working as well. Bappa has always blessed me.
Fond memories
Raavee Gupta
Growing up in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi was the festival we celebrated the most. We also had Ganesh ji visiting our home every year. My childhood is filled with memories of Ganesh Chaturthi, whether it was at our home, a friend’s place, or in the neighbourhood. Apart from our family celebration, we visited friends’ homes. This year, too, we will be welcoming Ganesh ji into our family for a day-and-a-half. I will need to control my intake of sweets though!
Pure feeling
Surabhi Das
After coming to Mumbai from Assam, now I eagerly look forward to Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Bappa’s blessings. It’s such a powerful and pure festival. This year, I’m planning to visit the Lalbaug pandal and my friends’ places. Currently, I’m not personally bringing Bappa to my home, as I feel I still need to be more prepared to celebrate at home.
Prayer time
Akshay Anand
I start my day by praying to Bappa. I celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in my society and visit the homes of many friends from the industry during these 10 days of worshiping Lord Ganesha. Until now, I haven’t celebrated it at my home, but I plan to do so.
Eco-friendly approach
Sheeba Akashdeep
At my parents’ house, we celebrate for 11 days. The whole house gets prepared for Ganpati festival in terms of decoration. Besides that, whatever I need to get painted or repaired, it is done during this time. My Bappa is eco-friendly and dissolves in water.
Deep faith
Shivangi Verma
Lord Ganesha plays a very important role in my life because he’s really helped me sail through tough times. I will be decorating the home and the pandal where Bappa will be residing for some days. This time, I will be inviting all the friends home and seek Bappa’s blessings.
