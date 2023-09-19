 Ganesh Chaturthi is all about blessings of Bappa. Here's how celebs plan to celebrate this year : The Tribune India

  Ganesh Chaturthi is all about blessings of Bappa. Here's how celebs plan to celebrate this year

Ganesh Chaturthi is all about blessings of Bappa. Here's how celebs plan to celebrate this year

Ganesh Chaturthi is all about blessings of Bappa. Here's how celebs plan to celebrate this year

Shilpa Shetty brings Bappa home



Total grandeur

Anusha Mishra

When we moved to Mumbai, I had the privilege of witnessing the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. For me, it’s all about the grandeur and the way Mumbaikars celebrate the arrival of Bappa.

Prateik Chaudhary

Special festival

Prateik Chaudhary

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been special for me, and I cannot forget it because I got my first good break, Sindoor Ki Keemat, on Indian television during Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year, I was working, and this year, I am working as well. Bappa has always blessed me.

Fond memories

Raavee Gupta

Growing up in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi was the festival we celebrated the most. We also had Ganesh ji visiting our home every year. My childhood is filled with memories of Ganesh Chaturthi, whether it was at our home, a friend’s place, or in the neighbourhood. Apart from our family celebration, we visited friends’ homes. This year, too, we will be welcoming Ganesh ji into our family for a day-and-a-half. I will need to control my intake of sweets though!

Surabhi Das

Pure feeling

Surabhi Das

After coming to Mumbai from Assam, now I eagerly look forward to Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Bappa’s blessings. It’s such a powerful and pure festival. This year, I’m planning to visit the Lalbaug pandal and my friends’ places. Currently, I’m not personally bringing Bappa to my home, as I feel I still need to be more prepared to celebrate at home.

Akshay Anand

Prayer time

Akshay Anand

I start my day by praying to Bappa. I celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in my society and visit the homes of many friends from the industry during these 10 days of worshiping Lord Ganesha. Until now, I haven’t celebrated it at my home, but I plan to do so.

Sheeba Akashdeep

Eco-friendly approach

Sheeba Akashdeep

At my parents’ house, we celebrate for 11 days. The whole house gets prepared for Ganpati festival in terms of decoration. Besides that, whatever I need to get painted or repaired, it is done during this time. My Bappa is eco-friendly and dissolves in water.

Shivangi Verma

Deep faith

Shivangi Verma

Lord Ganesha plays a very important role in my life because he’s really helped me sail through tough times. I will be decorating the home and the pandal where Bappa will be residing for some days. This time, I will be inviting all the friends home and seek Bappa’s blessings.

