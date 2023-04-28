Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's Carry On Jatta 3 second song Farishtey out now

The makers of the upcoming Punjabi comedy film Carry on Jatta 3 unveiled the second song of the film Farishtey on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Gippy Grewal shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, “#Farishtey out now.” Sung by B Praak and written and composed by Jaani the song is a romantic track which features Gippy and actress Sonam Bajwa.

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.