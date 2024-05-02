Hema Malini pens note on her 44th wedding anniversary: ‘What more can I ask of life?’

Mumbai, May 2
Actress and politician Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note as she and her star husband Dharmendra completed 44 years of marital bliss on Thursday.
Hema took to X and shared a video made by a fan featuring pictures of the couple.
“Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, two beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love!” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Hema added: “Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness. Video by a fan.”
Dharmendra and Hema have shared screen space in almost 28 films. They first met on the sets of ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawan’ in 1970 and fell in love.
Their last film together was ‘Shimla Mirchi’, which released in 2020, where Hema played the title role and Dharmendra had a cameo.
The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’
The court agrees to list it for Friday
L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’
Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...
Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi
PM's comments came amid reports that Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ...
Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case
On Prajwal seeking 7 more days to appear before the SIT as h...