Hema Malini pens note on her 44th wedding anniversary: ‘What more can I ask of life?’

Mumbai, May 2

Actress and politician Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note as she and her star husband Dharmendra completed 44 years of marital bliss on Thursday.

Hema took to X and shared a video made by a fan featuring pictures of the couple.

“Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, two beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love!” she wrote.

Hema added: “Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness. Video by a fan.”

Dharmendra and Hema have shared screen space in almost 28 films. They first met on the sets of ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawan’ in 1970 and fell in love.

Their last film together was ‘Shimla Mirchi’, which released in 2020, where Hema played the title role and Dharmendra had a cameo.

The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

