Homecoming takes Sayani Gupta to hometown Kolkata

Chandigarh, February 6
‘Four More Shots Please’ fame actress Sayani Gupta of late has been sharing updates from her upcoming movie #Homecoming, which will stream on SonyLiv from February 18.
A youth drama, the actress says it’s about a group of friends who reunite after several years.
View this post on Instagram
These friends from Kolkata meet after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space, which is in danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.
Already excited for the release, Sayani is thrilled that the shoot of #Homecoming has taken her to hometown Kolkata.
View this post on Instagram
Directed, written and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film also stars Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar.
