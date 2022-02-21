Picture: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad clicked with Roshan family. It was a Sunday lunch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and actor-musician Saba Azad have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were spotted together for the last few weeks.

Both of them have not reacted to the rumours or made any announcements.

Saba was once again clicked at the Roshans' house. Hrithik Roshan's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from the Sunday lunch, which has Saba in it as well.

He wrote: “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Roshan (@rajeshroshan24)

