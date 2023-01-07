‘I want to be limitless,’says actress Sunayana Fozdar

How do you break the monotony of a daily show?

For me, every project is important. Whether it’s a small or a long-term project, I am equally excited and push myself to give my best. Post pandemic, we all know how important work is for all of us.

How do you see your overall journey as an actor?

I am grateful. I am working 25 days a month for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There are a lot of things, which I want to explore. I am not yet satisfied and I know there is a lot to come.

What’s keeping you away from web series?

I have done various shades of roles in my career — right from a psychopath to a loving wife to a girl from a chawl. The character has to appeal to me, the platform doesn’t matter.

How does your better-half Kunal complete you?

I believe we all are complete individually. That’s what I feel. Kunal is my best friend and we let each other blossom. After marriage, I have worked the most in my career. He has seen how my journey has been and has held my hand and vice versa. It’s a great collaboration.

In your growing up years, what kind of shows did you watch on television?

I remember whatever my mother used to watch, I followed her. My mom’s dad was in the Army, so we all had a disciplined life. I was not exposed to visual mediums and was happy with my own set of activities.

Celebrities are often victims of trolling, specially on social media. What’s your take on that?

We are celebrities and we have certain accountability towards our followers. You chose to be an actor, so you have to deal with both the pros and cons. Off camera, I am Sunayana Fozdar. I maybe glamorous in my social media posts but I am goofy too with my pyjamas at home.

What gives you a smile on your face?

My family is my backbone and they keep me grounded. I am a very simple person. I get happiness from small things. Something simple like a long lost friend giving me a call makes my day.

The New Year has just begun. What’s there on your bucket list?

It’s a long one. I want to be limitless whether it’s my personal or professional life. This year I want to focus on loving myself more. And will keep pushing my boundaries.

Who inspires you to work?

There is no particular person. A lot of actors have inspired me—Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. I have learnt a lot of things from them.

What is that one film or series which you have seen recently and liked?

I am a sucker for the suspense genre. I am currently watching The Watcher. And also watching Emily In Paris. After a hard day’s work, it is relaxing. You need some light genre also.