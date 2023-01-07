 ‘I want to be limitless,’says actress Sunayana Fozdar : The Tribune India

ONE-TO-ONE

‘I want to be limitless,’says actress Sunayana Fozdar

‘I want to be limitless,’says actress Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar



How do you break the monotony of a daily show?

For me, every project is important. Whether it’s a small or a long-term project, I am equally excited and push myself to give my best. Post pandemic, we all know how important work is for all of us.

How do you see your overall journey as an actor?

I am grateful. I am working 25 days a month for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There are a lot of things, which I want to explore. I am not yet satisfied and I know there is a lot to come.

What’s keeping you away from web series?

I have done various shades of roles in my career — right from a psychopath to a loving wife to a girl from a chawl. The character has to appeal to me, the platform doesn’t matter.

How does your better-half Kunal complete you?

I believe we all are complete individually. That’s what I feel. Kunal is my best friend and we let each other blossom. After marriage, I have worked the most in my career. He has seen how my journey has been and has held my hand and vice versa. It’s a great collaboration.

In your growing up years, what kind of shows did you watch on television?

I remember whatever my mother used to watch, I followed her. My mom’s dad was in the Army, so we all had a disciplined life. I was not exposed to visual mediums and was happy with my own set of activities.

Celebrities are often victims of trolling, specially on social media. What’s your take on that?

We are celebrities and we have certain accountability towards our followers. You chose to be an actor, so you have to deal with both the pros and cons. Off camera, I am Sunayana Fozdar. I maybe glamorous in my social media posts but I am goofy too with my pyjamas at home.

What gives you a smile on your face?

My family is my backbone and they keep me grounded. I am a very simple person. I get happiness from small things. Something simple like a long lost friend giving me a call makes my day.

The New Year has just begun. What’s there on your bucket list?

It’s a long one. I want to be limitless whether it’s my personal or professional life. This year I want to focus on loving myself more. And will keep pushing my boundaries.

Who inspires you to work?

There is no particular person. A lot of actors have inspired me—Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. I have learnt a lot of things from them.

What is that one film or series which you have seen recently and liked?

I am a sucker for the suspense genre. I am currently watching The Watcher. And also watching Emily In Paris. After a hard day’s work, it is relaxing. You need some light genre also.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Sports

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

Top News

Delhi witnesses coldest morning of the season with mercury dropping to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility

The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...

Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrest accused from Bengaluru

Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend’s aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray’s opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows, mayoral poll postponed

Delhi's winter power demand increases to record 5,526 MW

Delhi L-G constitutes Haj panel

Delhi Govt okays streetscaping project

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Swachh Survekshan: MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office

Punjabi University, Patiala, teacher falls sick during protest, hospitalised