In Chandigarh, veteran singer Shailendra Singh says there is no one to guide new-age singers

Sheetal

Veteran singer Shailendra Singh landed in Chandigarh for the second time in 2022. While earlier he was here for Hunar Haat, this time he will be celebrity guest for an annual musical event, The Legends, organised by Vibrations group under the guidance of singer Naresh Jacob today.

Each year, it’s observed to celebrate the genius of singers like Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, among others.

With a career spanning over 40 years in Bollywood, Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein, Main Shayar Toh Nahi and Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka are some of his iconic songs. Regarding the new-age singers, Shailendra feels, “There’s a sea of talent, but no one to guide them properly. That’s why new singers vanish as soon as they are discovered. Even though I don’t listen to new singers much, but I like Arijit Singh’s voice.”

Luck by chance

Whenever you do something, luck plays an equal part as talent. In Shailendra’s case, he always wanted to become an actor and also did an acting course in Pune. “But it was luck that I was launched as a singer. People also appreciated my work. I had also completed my wish to work as an actor, but I did not enjoy it vis-à-vis singing.”

Bobby is still memorable

Shailendra, who started his singing journey with the film Bobby, adds, “I sang many songs for Rishi Kapoor, we had a great connection since Bobby. Whenever we used to meet, we talked about Bobby We met six months before he died. His departure was a personal loss for me.”

There’s only one Lata

He also grieves the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, “I have not worked much with Lata ji, but I have done many shows with her. When I got my first break in Bobby, Lata ji gave me confidence. I remember in 1984 we went to MP for a show. From the next year, awards started in her name, which I have received recently. I always say it took me 37 years to get this award! An artiste like her comes once in a lifetime.”

The singer will be the star performer at The Legends to be held today at the Tagore Theatre from 5.00 pm onwards.