Indian Idol 12-fame Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her boyfriend Dhawal on Sunday (April 24). They held a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding ceremony and it was breathtaking. Their pictures have already gone viral. Sayli looked surreal in her wedding outfit as she wore a yellow and fuschia pink border saree, which she paired with a purple shawl.
After the wedding ceremony, Sayli and Dhawal held a grand reception. Sayli wore a dark coloured sequinned gown while her husband wore a tuxedo. Meanwhile, talking about her honeymoon plans, Sayli says, “Honeymoon will have to wait because right now I am doing Superstar Singer Season 2 and I am busy with that.”
