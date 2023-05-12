Isha Talwar is thrilled about her latest series, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. Not just because it has a women-oriented theme but also because her co-star is the legendary Dimple Kapadia.

She says, “There is something very nice about working with Homi. He is definitely more intuitive than most directors I’ve had an opportunity to work with. I remember when we were shooting the big family sequence, Homi just left the monitor and came and sat in the room, which was very refreshing. Even when I auditioned with him eight years ago for a project that did not take off, he personally came for the audition and was my co-actor. That’s when I knew I had to work with him someday, and what better opportunity than Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo?”

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs). The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles. Isha plays the role of Bijilee, aka badi bahu.