It’s bathroom slippers over heels for Ananya Panday And Parineeti Chopra, their stylist calls it ‘GUTS’

Chandigarh, March 26

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash last week was a grand affair. Karan Johar, who had hosted the party, made sure to invite the who’s who of tinsel town and we know it was a fun evening, thanks to all the celeb pictures that made it to the internet. In the latest addition to the photos from Apoorva’s birthday party is this interesting shot shared by Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti can be seen posing with Ananya Panday in this new picture. While both the ladies are looking pretty in black dresses, instead of heels or any other party footwear, they are wearing bathroom slippers. In the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Let me tell you what REALLY happens…@ananyapanday Please explain.” In a prompt response, Ananya replied, “My dearest! No explanation can do justice to the behaviour displayed."

Their stylist Tanya Gharvi too had something to say. She commented, "You know this is GUTS! Can't send you ll anywhere @ananyapanday @parineetichopra." Parineeti Chopra in her defence said, "@tanghavri You didn't give us the whole look."

Here’s the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

For Apoorva’s birthday celebration, Ananya Panday slayed it in a black sheer gown and she paired it with high heels.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos from the evening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, opted for the classic little black dress and looked gorgeous. With the pictures, the actress wrote, "Is it a gown? Is it a dress?"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday party was hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai and it was a starry night. It had in attendance, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, to Vijay Deverakonda and many others.

