Jason Momoa to lead Chief of War series

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to headline Chief of War, a limited series that has been greenlit by the streamer Apple TV+.

The streaming platform has given a straight-to-series order to the show, which Momoa has also penned making it his writing debut for television. Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from a native point of view. Momoa, whose father is of native Hawaiian ancestry, has also created and executive produced the eight-episode series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. —