Judges of India's Got Talent praise Chandigarh's 'N-House Crew'

Hailing from Chandigarh, the N-house crew impressed the three judges in India’s Got Talent—Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah—in the audition round and danced their way into the top 14.

About the performance, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “The N-House Crew bring in a lot of attitude in their dance. They danced like tigers and owned the stage.” Badshah said, “The N-House Crew poured their heart and soul into the act.”

