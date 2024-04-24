Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her Tanzanian holiday with ‘Savannah’ boy Taimur

Mumbai, April 24
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek from her recent vacation in Tanzania.
Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from the holiday. In the first image, Kareena is seen sitting in a car for a jungle safari. In the image, she is sporting an all denim outfit paired with sneakers and sunglasses.
View this post on Instagram
Another image shows Taimur looking at a deer standing at a close distance from the jeep. However, Taimur’s younger brother Jeh and his father Saif Ali Khan are not present in any pictures.
Kareena captioned the images: “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY”, “TANZANIA 2024.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bollywood #Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...