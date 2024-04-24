Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her Tanzanian holiday with ‘Savannah’ boy Taimur

IANS

Mumbai, April 24

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek from her recent vacation in Tanzania.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from the holiday. In the first image, Kareena is seen sitting in a car for a jungle safari. In the image, she is sporting an all denim outfit paired with sneakers and sunglasses.

Another image shows Taimur looking at a deer standing at a close distance from the jeep. However, Taimur’s younger brother Jeh and his father Saif Ali Khan are not present in any pictures.

Kareena captioned the images: “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY”, “TANZANIA 2024.”

