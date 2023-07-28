 Kiara Advani jets off with hubby Sidharth Malhotra ahead of her birthday, see adorable selfie : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kiara Advani jets off with hubby Sidharth Malhotra ahead of her birthday, see adorable selfie

Kiara Advani jets off with hubby Sidharth Malhotra ahead of her birthday, see adorable selfie

Kiara Advani was seen hugging her mother-in-law just before walking the ramp at India Couture Week

Kiara Advani jets off with hubby Sidharth Malhotra ahead of her birthday, see adorable selfie

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spotted at the Mumbai airport. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 28

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Thursday night, jetted off to an undisclosed location ahead of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor's birthday.

Check out the video doing the rounds:

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared an adorable selfie from the airport which she captioned, 'Time to,' followed by an aeroplane emoticon.

Soon after Kiara shared the picture it went viral on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in her kitty.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

3
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

4
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

5
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

6
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

7
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

8
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

9
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

10
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes