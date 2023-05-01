Kiara Advani raises temperature in blue swimwear, check out

ANI
Mumbai, May 1
Before heading for another shooting schedule, actor Kiara Advani took some time for herself and enjoyed swimming in the pool.
Kiara took to her Instagram story and dropped a video of herself swimming in a blue swimsuit and she looked stunning in that look.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sunday well spent."
After that relaxing session, she headed to Hyderabad for 'Game Changer', she is going to share screen space with Ram Charan in the movie.
The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.
The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.
'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.
The film is slated to release this year.
Apart from this, Kiara recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming movie 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.
Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.
