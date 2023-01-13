Film: Kuttey

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Kuttey is all set to release today. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madaan and Shardul Bhardwaj. This film marks the directorial debut of talented filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Film: Lakadbaggha

Director: Victor Mukherjee

India’s first-ever action film about an animal lover, Lakadbaggha (Hyena), opened to a rousing reception at the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival recently. The film has a worldwide theatrical release today. The film deals with the illegal animal trade industry.

The film stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja.

Film: Varisu

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with action family drama Varisu. The mass entertainer is filled with high-octane action sequences as well as emotions. Backed by the makers of Pushpa, Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Dubbed in Hindi, Varisu releases today.

Film: M3GAN

Director: Gerald Johnstone

James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring franchises and Blumhouse, presents a fresh new face in terror with M3GAN.

Featuring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau – Monten, M3GAN is a science-fiction horror film.

Film: Plane

Director: Jean-Francois Richet

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures’ film Plane revolves around pilot Brodie Torrance (played by Gerard Butler) and how he saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning as the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels.

The film also stars Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Oliver Trevena, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn and Paul Ben-Victor.

Film: Range Road 290

Director: Satinder Kassoana

Punjabi film Range Road 290 features Harsharan Singh, Arsh Purba, Amanindar Dhillon, Satinder Kassoana, Stuart Bentley, Troy Greenwood, Garry MacLean, Josh Garcia, Mary Armstrong, Travor Loman and others. Shotin Canada, the film promises a plot full of twists.

Film: Kanjoos Majnu, Kharchili Laila

Director: Avtar Singh

Kanjoos Majnu Kharchili Laila is a comedy featuring Rajiv Thakur, Shehnaz Sehar, Nirmal Rishi, Brijendra Kala, Sudesh Sharma, Seema Kaushal, Aman Sidhu and Anup Sharma .

This Punjabi film is all set to release today.

—Dharam Pal