Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child

Chandigarh, February 7
American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She broke the news on Monday with an adorable picture on Instagram. It’s a black and white photo where her daughter Stormi is holding the hand of the new-born baby. Even Travis tagged in the post. With a blue heart emoticon, in the caption, Kylie shared that the baby was born on February 2.
Here’s the picture:
It was in September last year that Kylie announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video. In the cute video, there are shots of her positive pregnancy test. There’s also a clip of her sonogram where Travis and Stormi are by her side. A part of the video shows how her mother Kris Jenner reacts to the news of her second pregnancy. The video ends with Stormi kissing mommy Kylie’s baby bump.
Here's the link to the video:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTieyGYpYdi/
Kylie Jenner owns a makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics. Here social media handle has a lot of posts about her makeup brand.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had their first child Stormi four years ago on February 1. They began their relationship in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
