Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She broke the news on Monday with an adorable picture on Instagram. It’s a black and white photo where her daughter Stormi is holding the hand of the new-born baby. Even Travis tagged in the post. With a blue heart emoticon, in the caption, Kylie shared that the baby was born on February 2.

Here’s the picture:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi holding the hand of new-born baby. Instagram/ kyliejenner

It was in September last year that Kylie announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video. In the cute video, there are shots of her positive pregnancy test. There’s also a clip of her sonogram where Travis and Stormi are by her side. A part of the video shows how her mother Kris Jenner reacts to the news of her second pregnancy. The video ends with Stormi kissing mommy Kylie’s baby bump.

A screengrab of the video shared by Kylie to announce her second pregnancy on social media. Instagram/ kyliejenner

Here's the link to the video:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTieyGYpYdi/

Kylie Jenner owns a makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics. Here social media handle has a lot of posts about her makeup brand.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had their first child Stormi four years ago on February 1. They began their relationship in 2017.

#kyliejenner #travisscott