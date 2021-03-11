Malaika Arora’s ‘Turkish delight’ in red hot dress is giving vacation ideas for this sultry weather

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Model-actress Malika Arora is enjoying a beautiful vacation in Turkey. Whether it’s the heat wave in India that became her motivation or whether it’s a trip to derive some inspiration for her fashion line, but the videos and photos that Malaika have shared are simply wow.

She first teased her fans with pictures form Cappadocia and later Malaika enjoyed her time Antalya. Pictures with titles such as ‘Bliss’, ‘A day well spent’ at a beach in Antalya, are setting major travel goals for her fans and follower. With summer break going on at schools, many are feeling inspired by Malaika’s weekend getaway.

A screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories.

Before these snaps, Malaika had shared some stunning clicks from her getaway in Cappadocia., Enjoying Turkish Tea in a gorgeous red dress, Malaika simply looked stunning. In many of her pictures, she has tagged her close friend Preeta Sukhtankar.

But what’s winning hearts is her Instagram Reel, which has snippets and pictures from her day in Turkey. She says, “It’s a red hot weekend. Oh mustafaayorgun.”

Take a look:

Malaika knows how to balance work and fun. She believes in taking regular breaks to feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Last month, we saw pictures of Malika, her sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora enjoying in the mountains.

