Marvel star Jeremy Renner in India, posts photo playing cricket with children in Rajasthan’s Alwar

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Marvel star Jeremy Renner on Tuesday let his Indian fans know he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account.

He captioned the photograph: "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!"

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is unknown if this is his first visit to India.

The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

"Another avenger added...Name and super power please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.

Renner was recently seen in ‘Hawkeye’, a Disney Plus series.