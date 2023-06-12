Naomi Watts confirms her marriage to Billy Crudup

ANI

British Actor Naomi Watts confirmed her marriage to American actor Billy Crudup by sharing a wedding day photo on Instagram.

The King Kong star took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself and Billy Crudup in front of the Manhattan courthouse on Sunday. She captioned the post, “Hitched!”

Billy was photographed with Watts wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and a band on his ring finger.

On the other hand, Watts can be seen wearing a gold wedding band and a white Oscar de la Renta gown.

The Gypsy actor also shared an Instagram story where she and Billy can be seen smiling for a selfie. She wrote, “Hubby.”