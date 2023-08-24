Nausheen Ali Sardar makes a comeback to television after five years

Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka has fascinated viewers with its fast-paced narrative of a stormy romance drama. Adding to this drama will be television personality Nausheen Ali Sardar, who will portray the role of Aradhana’s biological mother, Malini Khanna, also known as Mimi.

The beautiful Nausheen Ali Sardar expressed her excitement saying, “It feels like home coming for me as I kick-started my acting journey with Sony Entertainment Television and Balaji Telefilms; and now I am making a comeback with Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka created by these two powerhouses. It’s surreal. Ekta Kapoor has always brought to life stories that tug at your heartstrings and this is exactly what happened to me as well when I was narrated the story. I was instantly drawn towards Mimi.