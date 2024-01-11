Nawazuddin Siddiqui almost fell off a boat while shooting for the South Indian film, Saindhav, in Sri Lanka

IANS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his debut in the South Indian film industry with Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, during a pivotal sequence shot amidst the scenic backdrop of Sri Lanka experienced an unexpected tumble. However, the actor emerged unhurt after the incident.

Nawazuddin shared: “We were shooting in Sri Lanka and I almost fell off a boat. A massive wave came our way and almost toppled me…I flew off the boat. I was lucky to land on the boat again instead of the ocean.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sri Lanka #Venkatesh Daggubati