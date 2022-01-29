Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

Just as he wanted it, he made it. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui new bungalow in Mumbai is all ready and the actor has also share d a picture of the house.

As per Pinkvilla, the house has been designed by the actor and it is named after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui and it is called Nawab.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's father died at the age of 72 in 2015. It took him three years to finish the construction of the house. The design and construction of the house is said to be inspired by his old house at the village in Uttar Pradesh.

The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wanted.

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a glimpse of his stunning house and he wrote: "A good actor can never be a bad human, because it's his inner purity that brings out the good act."