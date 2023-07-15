Nila Madhab Panda’s series The Jengaburu Curse on way

Producer and director Nila Madhab Panda is all set to bring The Jengaburu Curse to life. The series is set to stream on August 9 on Sony LIV. Set in a small town in Odisha, the show follows the story of London-based financial analyst Priya Das. When her father, Prof Das, goes missing, Priya is forced to come back to Odisha. As she starts a search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha.

The Jengaburu Curse, which marks Nila Madhab’s OTT debut, delves into the repercussions of mankind’s never-ending greed.

Produced by Studio Next, The Jengaburu Curse is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, and Sudev Nair, among others.

Says Nila Madhab Pandas, “The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian sci-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind’s relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain as well as raise awareness about the need for environmental conservation.”

