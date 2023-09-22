Nostalgia hits Karanvir Bohra as he starts shooting for Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu

With Karanvir Bohra’s standout acting, the return of Saubhagyavati Bhava represents a fascinating blend of nostalgia and anticipation.

Expressing his excitement Karanvir says, “It’s a nostalgic feeling as I am shooting for Saubhagyavati Bhava’s new season. We recorded the first season over 10 years ago, and I am excited since there will be many intriguing changes in the show. You may get to see a more matured Viraj Dobriyal since, as you are aware, I, Karanvir, have also matured tremendously since the first season.”

In the upcoming drama series, Amandeep Sidhu has secured the lead role.