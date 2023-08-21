Parineeti Chopra's rendition of Amrinder Gill's ' Dildarian' ignites new trend on social media, fans go 'wah wah'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has yet again won the hearts of her fans with her penchant for music. Parineeti's love for singing is no secret. Recently, the actress shared heartfelt song renditions in her melodious voice making fans fall in love with her all over again.

It all began with her rendition of 'Tu Jhoom', an instant hit that sparked fans to create their interpretations.

Now, with the enchanting notes of 'Rahen Na Rahen' and 'Dildarian', Parineeti Chopra has ignited a viral trend, captivating listeners with her soothing voice.

Fans were quick to pour in lots of love as they shared her videos, creating their versions of these renditions resulting in her videos going viral all over the web.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

On her latest video, a user commented, "I forgot my name listening to this." Another user commented, "Respect button for parineeti."

A comment reads, "Wah wah."

Even Hrithik Roshan commented on her rendition of Amrinder Gill's 'Dildarian'.

Looks like Parineeti is turning into a sensational voice on the Internet.

On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen in Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali and The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar.

