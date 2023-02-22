Police contact Alia Bhatt after she complains of privacy invasion by paparazzi

Mumbai, February 22
Mumbai Police have contacted Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt after she took to social media to complain about paparazzi invading her privacy.
The actor, however, did not lodge any formal complaint, said an official here on Wednesday.
In her Instagram post, Alia had lashed out at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police.
Officials of the Khar Police Station contacted her but she did not file any formal complaint, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...