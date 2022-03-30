Pooja Banerjee shares picture of her baby

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee is enjoying motherhood. The actress has shared the first picture of her newborn.

Pooja is married to Sandeep Sejwal. She had earlier revealed the name of their daughter. The couple has named her Sana S Sejwaal. And on Monday, she revealed the face of her little one with an adorable picture.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “Say hello… to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March…Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal.”