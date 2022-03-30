Pooja Banerjee shares picture of her baby

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee is enjoying motherhood. The actress has shared the first picture of her newborn.
Pooja is married to Sandeep Sejwal. She had earlier revealed the name of their daughter. The couple has named her Sana S Sejwaal. And on Monday, she revealed the face of her little one with an adorable picture.
Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “Say hello… to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March…Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...