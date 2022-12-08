Prime video announces release date of The Test Season 2

\Prime Video has announced the release date for the second season of its incredibly popular Australian Amazon Original docu-series, The Test.

Season 2 will offer rare, behind-the-scenes insight into the Australian men’s cricket team as they strive to be the best in the world, in the face of disruptive leadership changes.

The four-part docu-series will see the return of director Adrian Brown (The Test Season 1), who is co-directing with Sheldon Wynne, and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13.

The series goes behind closed doors and follows the 2021/22 Test Season, where the players face the England team, play cricket in Pakistan for the first time in more than two decades, and duel with Sri Lanka in the middle of anti-government protests. Co-directors Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown added, “This series takes viewers closer to the players and into their lives off the pitch. Whether it be Pat Cummins talking us through the challenges of juggling his test captaincy with his new fatherhood, or Usman Khawaja speaking at an Islamic college about the challenges of growing up, the stories of the players are rare and sometimes profound insights into this new generation of cricketers. Audiences are going to get to know the Australian men’s Test team in a way they never have before.”

#Amazon #Cricket