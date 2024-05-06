Priyanka Chopra sends best wishes to Kareena Kapoor, recently appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

ANI

UNICEF India has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new National Ambassador. And this update has left actress Priyanka Chopra extremely happy. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka sent her best wishes to Kareena. “Welcome to the family @KareenaKapoorKhan. Very well deserved,” she wrote.

Kareena re-shared Priyanka’s story and wrote, “Thank you PCJ. See you soon.”

Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF since 2006 and was named the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively.

