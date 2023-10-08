Punjabi comedy Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 release date out

ANI

Get ready to witness the second instalment of Punjabi comedy drama Ni Main Sass Kuttni. Written and directed by Mohit Banwait, Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 will release in theatres on March 1 next year.

Actors Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirhmal Rishi and Mehtab Virk, who featured in the first edition, will be seen portraying the main roles again in the sequel. Actresses Akshita Sharma and Nisha Bano join them this time.

Banwait, who is also co-producing the film, said, “Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2, we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience.”

The film is made under the Yoodlee Films banner.

