Punjabi comedy Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 release date out

Get ready to witness the second instalment of Punjabi comedy drama Ni Main Sass Kuttni. Written and directed by Mohit Banwait, Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 will release in theatres on March 1 next year.
Actors Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirhmal Rishi and Mehtab Virk, who featured in the first edition, will be seen portraying the main roles again in the sequel. Actresses Akshita Sharma and Nisha Bano join them this time.
Banwait, who is also co-producing the film, said, “Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2, we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience.”
The film is made under the Yoodlee Films banner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...