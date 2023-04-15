PunToon Kids gets 325 million YouTube views

PunToon Kids, a kid’s YouTube channel, has achieved a milestone by generating over 325 million views. The channel boasts of a substantial viewership, amassing over three billion views. PunToon Kids offers some unique and highly entertaining videos that centre on children’s daily lives and feature the adventures of its characters, Gattu and Chinki. Gattu, a quirky and obedient six-year-old boy, and, Chinki, a curious and sincere six-year-old girl, set off on a journey that not only entertains, but also teaches children vital life lessons.