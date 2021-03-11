Pushpa fever gets to Anupamaa

The dynamic Star Parivaar families in shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more will face each other in a series of battles, including dancing, and other fun activities, and the winning family will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar’. It might have been over six months since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was launched, however, Star Plus’ leading bahu Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa continues to be in Pushpa mode. The actress took up the challenge and grooved to the viral song with her family on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.
Anupamaa is currently one of the most trending shows on Indian television and Rupali will send the fans into a tizzy with her incredible dance moves, as she looks stunning shaking a leg to the song Saami Saami.
