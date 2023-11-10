Quite an adventure

Anandeshwar Dwivedi spoke about the Amazon miniTV series The Adventures Of Lleo.
Talking about his character, Anandeshwar shared how people adored Lleo and eagerly awaited a spin-off. “This character comes from the world of Permanent Roommates S1, and the day we introduced it, people fell in love with it, further demanding a spin-off. They were curious about his journey, how he lives, and what he does. In Season 2, we gave a glimpse of how he became a millionaire all of a sudden. And, we built this character from there, crafting his own journey of how he is living after becoming rich suddenly. This show is about how he survives with all this wealth.”
Feeling nostalgic, he further shared the fun BTS moments from the sets. He said, “I was not only acting in but also wrote it and produced it. So, I barely got to live the fun moments. However, I remember the scene of the police officers where an actual police van came from behind. We had to explain everything to them and continue the shoot. It was a hilarious moment. All the comedy scenes were fun to shoot.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...