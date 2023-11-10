Quite an adventure

Anandeshwar Dwivedi spoke about the Amazon miniTV series The Adventures Of Lleo.

Talking about his character, Anandeshwar shared how people adored Lleo and eagerly awaited a spin-off. “This character comes from the world of Permanent Roommates S1, and the day we introduced it, people fell in love with it, further demanding a spin-off. They were curious about his journey, how he lives, and what he does. In Season 2, we gave a glimpse of how he became a millionaire all of a sudden. And, we built this character from there, crafting his own journey of how he is living after becoming rich suddenly. This show is about how he survives with all this wealth.”

Feeling nostalgic, he further shared the fun BTS moments from the sets. He said, “I was not only acting in but also wrote it and produced it. So, I barely got to live the fun moments. However, I remember the scene of the police officers where an actual police van came from behind. We had to explain everything to them and continue the shoot. It was a hilarious moment. All the comedy scenes were fun to shoot.”

