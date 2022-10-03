R Madhavan is moved and rattled by this short film

Chennai, October 3

Actor Madhavan, better known as actor Maddy to his fans and followers, on Monday expressed his deep appreciation for a short film titled, 'I am going to tell GOD everything' saying, the well made film had left him "moved and rattled." Taking to Instagram, Maddy wrote, "An eye-opener and some thing that will question every action that we do today. Weren't we supposed to be the evolved ones?

"Wasn't love, compassion and understanding supposed to be the whole mock of every civilization? When did we start turning into such horrendous beasts? What a well-made film my dear bro Jaypatel... moved and rattled. Watch this one guys… "I am going to tell GOD everything." . A must watch."

The short film is a true story and is based on real events with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Produced by an Indian American film producer Jay Patel, the Hollywood short film emphasises non-violence and anti-war. The movie depicts the outcome of war and its devastating impact, especially on children and women.

