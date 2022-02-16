Ramnitu enters Kaamnaa

Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction show Kaamnaa has kept the viewers intrigued with its high-octane drama that sheds light on the clash between principles and desires through the journey of a middle class couple. Joining the cast now is actress Ramnitu Chaudhary. She will be seen in the character of Sakshi, a counsellor at a school. Talking about her character, Ramnitu says, “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to be a part of the show that mirrors the reality of life. When I was told about the story and my character, I was really moved by it.”

The actress added, “I hope to do justice to my character Sakshi, who is going to add fresh energy to the storyline. She is a very simple and docile woman, who believes in helping people.”